Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Decreased by Analyst

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of National Retail Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

