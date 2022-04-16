Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Cut by Analyst

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BKR. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of -103.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,244,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

