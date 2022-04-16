Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Grid Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen downgraded Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

GDYN stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -115.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

