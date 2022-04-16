The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.93

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.93 and traded as low as $7.04. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 224,298 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,817.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 19.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

