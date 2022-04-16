The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.93

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.93 and traded as low as $7.04. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 224,298 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
