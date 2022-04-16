Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.29. Otonomy shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 100,058 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market cap of $126.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of Otonomy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $27,095.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,968 shares of company stock worth $59,965. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Otonomy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otonomy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 290,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

