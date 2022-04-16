Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.21

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.21 and traded as low as $51.10. Gravity shares last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 24,533 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gravity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.21.

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Gravity by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

