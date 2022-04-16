Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $283.73

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.73 ($3.70) and traded as low as GBX 251.60 ($3.28). Saga shares last traded at GBX 257 ($3.35), with a volume of 436,354 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 263.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 283.73. The company has a market cap of £360.67 million and a PE ratio of -12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.78.

Saga Company Profile (LON:SAGA)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

