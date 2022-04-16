Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.22

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and traded as high as $8.64. Radius Health shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 535,851 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The stock has a market cap of $375.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 246,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 128,685 shares during the period.

About Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

