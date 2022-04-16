Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.46

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as high as C$1.53. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 50,800 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.76. The stock has a market cap of C$316.10 million and a PE ratio of 44.12.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

