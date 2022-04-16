Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,165.13

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,165.13 ($15.18) and traded as high as GBX 1,335 ($17.40). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,270 ($16.55), with a volume of 51,957 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,165.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,283.22. The company has a market capitalization of £675.70 million and a P/E ratio of 36.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is 0.93%.

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Ben Thompson purchased 24 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,250 ($16.29) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($390.93). Also, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 28 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,115 ($14.53) per share, for a total transaction of £312.20 ($406.83). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 467 shares of company stock worth $560,415.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.