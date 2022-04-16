Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $0.91. Ardelyx shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 1,495,732 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $116.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 153.40% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $2,642,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,280,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $2,244,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 966.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 850,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 771,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 187.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 963,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 628,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.