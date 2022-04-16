Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Share Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.21

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.21 and traded as high as $91.67. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $90.36, with a volume of 558,543 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000.

