Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.25

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.25 and traded as high as C$3.29. Dynacor Gold Mines shares last traded at C$3.26, with a volume of 19,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$125.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.09.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$63.39 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

About Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

