Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $49.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

AHH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 791,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after buying an additional 584,779 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $8,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 477,015 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 676,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 419,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $3,613,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.02%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

