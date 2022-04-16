London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.61

London & Associated Properties PLC (LON:LAS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.61 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 21.50 ($0.28). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 41,879 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £17.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.73.
London & Associated Properties Company Profile (LON:LAS)
