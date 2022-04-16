HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.93

Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.93 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.21). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21), with a volume of 121,759 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.50. The firm has a market cap of £112.80 million and a PE ratio of 22.86.

In other HSS Hire Group news, insider Alan Peterson bought 888,409 shares of HSS Hire Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £151,029.53 ($196,806.79).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

