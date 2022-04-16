Research Analysts Set Expectations for CubeSmart’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CubeSmart in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CUBE. StockNews.com cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. CubeSmart has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $57.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

