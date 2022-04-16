FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infosys in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now expects that the technology company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 31.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,000 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753,476 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

