Brokers Set Expectations for Infosys Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Infosys in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Shares of INFY opened at $20.46 on Friday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Infosys by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 269,131 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,630,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 477.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,027 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.