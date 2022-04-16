Brokerages Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $779.43 Million

Brokerages expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) to announce $779.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $773.20 million and the highest is $784.98 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $727.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,256,000 after purchasing an additional 76,044 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after acquiring an additional 125,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $94.70 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

