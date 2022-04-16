Brokerages Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $779.43 Million

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Brokerages expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DYGet Rating) to announce $779.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $773.20 million and the highest is $784.98 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $727.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,256,000 after purchasing an additional 76,044 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after acquiring an additional 125,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $94.70 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.