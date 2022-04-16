CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

CRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CRH from €54.00 ($58.70) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CRH has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $54.54.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

