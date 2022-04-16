Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kimco Realty Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimco Realty in a research note issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

NYSE:KIM opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,366,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

