Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Up 92.1% in March

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,066,400 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the March 15th total of 555,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,664.0 days.
Shares of ATGSF stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Autogrill has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07.
