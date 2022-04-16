Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Up 92.1% in March

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,066,400 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the March 15th total of 555,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,664.0 days.

Shares of ATGSF stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Autogrill has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07.

About Autogrill

Autogrill SpA engages in the provision of food and beverage services for travelers. It operates through concessions and subconcessions: at airports, along motorways and in railway stations, as well as on high streets and at shopping centers, trade fairs and cultural attractions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy.

