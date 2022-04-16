Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the March 15th total of 236,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($92.39) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BAYRY opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.