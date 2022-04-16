Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the March 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AVASF opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. Avast has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $9.71.
