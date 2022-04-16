Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the March 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVASF opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. Avast has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

