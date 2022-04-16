Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Declines By 47.5%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the March 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSEY opened at $5.50 on Friday. BB Seguridade Participações has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $5.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Security and Brokerage. The Security segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, housing, and personal insurance products.

