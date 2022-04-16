Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $107.50 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

