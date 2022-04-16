Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $107.50 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70.
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter.
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boliden AB (publ) (BDNNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.