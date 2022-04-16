Analysts Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.99 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $10.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $11.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $11.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $895,464 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $93.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

