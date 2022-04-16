Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Increases By 80.0%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

BDOUY stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. BDO Unibank has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $27.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0359 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

