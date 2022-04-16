Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Grows By 62.6%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the March 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCF opened at $55.60 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.98.
