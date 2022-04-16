Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the March 15th total of 516,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,294.0 days.

Shares of AVCTF stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Avacta Group has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

