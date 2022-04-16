Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the March 15th total of 516,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,294.0 days.
Shares of AVCTF stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Avacta Group has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.
Avacta Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avacta Group (AVCTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.