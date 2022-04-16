Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BOUYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bouygues from €47.00 ($51.09) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bouygues from €36.00 ($39.13) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bouygues presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.24.

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

