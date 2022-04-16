B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMRRY. Credit Suisse Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 600 ($7.82) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.46.

BMRRY opened at $27.94 on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

