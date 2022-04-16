Comparing Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) & Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) and Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Doximity and Nexters, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 1 2 9 0 2.67 Nexters 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doximity currently has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.15%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than Nexters.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and Nexters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 39.15% 20.38% 17.01% Nexters N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Doximity and Nexters’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $206.90 million 46.52 $50.21 million N/A N/A Nexters N/A N/A -$2.98 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Nexters.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nexters shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Doximity beats Nexters on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Nexters Company Profile

Nexters Inc. operates as a game development company worldwide. It also offers mobile games. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

