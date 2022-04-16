CIBC Raises Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$11.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.34. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

