Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to C$12.50

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BIREF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

BIREF opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter.

About Birchcliff Energy (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.