Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BASFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HSBC raised Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Basf from €62.00 ($67.39) to €64.00 ($69.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Basf from €80.00 ($86.96) to €76.50 ($83.15) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Basf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29. Basf has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $21.75.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.