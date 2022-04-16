Head-To-Head Analysis: Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quidel and Alpha Teknova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quidel 0 0 2 1 3.33 Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00

Quidel currently has a consensus price target of $142.25, suggesting a potential upside of 28.22%. Alpha Teknova has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 73.66%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Quidel.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quidel and Alpha Teknova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quidel $1.70 billion 2.73 $704.23 million $16.47 6.74 Alpha Teknova $36.89 million 11.96 -$9.80 million N/A N/A

Quidel has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Teknova.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Quidel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Quidel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quidel and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quidel 41.46% 45.78% 35.06% Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Quidel beats Alpha Teknova on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quidel (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye. The company also provides Triage MeterPro, a portable testing platform that enables physicians to promote enhanced health outcomes, as well as the detection of certain drugs of abuse; Triage BNP test for use on Beckman Coulter lab analyzers; and Triage TOX drug screen, which provides results for the presence of drug and/or the major metabolites in urine. In addition, it offers traditional cell lines, specimen collection devices, media, and controls for use in laboratories that culture and test for various human viruses, including respiratory and herpes family viruses; and cell-based products comprising tubes, shell vials, and multi-well plates. Further, the company provides biomarkers, which include clinical and research products for the assessment of osteoporosis and the evaluation of bone resorption/formation; and enzyme linked immunosorbent assays and reagents for the detection of activation products. Additionally, it offers Lyra molecular real-time polymerase chain reaction assays; Solana, an amplification and detection system; Savanna, an automated in vitro molecular diagnostic platform; and Virena, a wireless cellular data management and surveillance system. The company markets its products through distributors and direct sales force for use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail and urgent care clinics, pharmacies, and wellness screening centers. Quidel Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Alpha Teknova (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

