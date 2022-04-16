boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Earns “Sell” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Investec upgraded boohoo group to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Grupo Santander started coverage on boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.67.

OTCMKTS:BHHOF opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

