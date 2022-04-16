Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) Short Interest Update

Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Rice Acquisition Corp II by 16.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 487,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 67,161 shares in the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rice Acquisition Corp II alerts:

NYSE RONI opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Rice Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.