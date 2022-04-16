Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinterest is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by engaging customer content. Enhanced product offerings, new conversion insights, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program and improved advertisers’ ability to measure the effectiveness of their ad spend are expected to aid advertising revenues. The company introduced more than 50 new features during fourth-quarter 2021 that helped grow native content and created a unique space for users to engage with video on the Watch Tab platform. Pinterest TV has also evolved as a unique space. However, high operating costs and intense competition from established market players remain headwinds. Engaging content from smaller firms and e-commerce opportunities through similar services are other concerns.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PINS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.65.

NYSE PINS opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $1,621,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinterest by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,012 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,468,000 after buying an additional 1,807,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after buying an additional 225,506 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,703,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,424,000 after buying an additional 1,117,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,884,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,940,000 after buying an additional 1,312,789 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

