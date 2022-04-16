Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Paramount Global stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

