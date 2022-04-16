Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PACW. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

PACW stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.96 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 100,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.