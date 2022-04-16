Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get Premier alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Premier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,408,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $47,599,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Premier in the third quarter worth about $42,768,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 15.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,255,000 after purchasing an additional 854,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Premier by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,837,000 after purchasing an additional 566,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.