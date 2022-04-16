Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

SCHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,213,000 after buying an additional 23,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

