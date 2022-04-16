PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.83.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 19.27 and a current ratio of 20.08.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

