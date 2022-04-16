BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.38.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $644.95 million, a PE ratio of -162.05, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $291.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. FMR LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 382,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 47,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.