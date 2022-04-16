Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

J has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 285 ($3.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.30) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.52) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 290.83 ($3.79).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

