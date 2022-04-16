Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CIB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bancolombia from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Bancolombia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Bancolombia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE:CIB opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.828 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 17,789 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,536,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 278,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 75,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

