Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price objective on the stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.10.

CAH opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.12.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

